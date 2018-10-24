MUMBAI—On the morning of Oct. 23, which happened to be Prabhas’s birthday, the star took to Facebook and released a special video giving a sneak peek into his next big-ticket film, “Saaho.”
As soon as the video was put out, Prabhas' fans across India and even overseas went absolutely berserk, and within 24 hours upon its release, the video went on to garner 10 million-plus views which went ahead to create multiple records.
It has garnered the “Highest Views for a non-trailer/non-teaser making video” in less than 24 hours, followed by ‘Most Liked Making Video on YouTube” with 368K likes, beating the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (306K). The video also went on to become most liked making video on social media with close to 1 million likes (9,75,814 likes to be precise)
It also garnered a historic 52 million-plus reach on social media. The video not only reveals Prabhas’s all-new, uber-stylish look from the film but also gives a little preview of the Abu Dhabi schedule, where the team shot for one of industry’s most expensive, multi-crore action sequences.
Starring Shraddha Kapoor, “Saaho” will also have an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murli Sharma among others.
The high-octane action thriller trilingual film, the shoot for which is currently under progress, is a UV Creations production by Vamsi, Pramod, Vikram and directed by Sujeeth and presented by T-Series. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy tune lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
The director of photography is Madhie, film editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer is Sabu Cyril.
