KOCHI (IANS) — The first track of Malayalam film 'Bhramam' was released on Sept. 22 evening and it showed well-known actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his elements, garnering YouTube views in tens of thousands. The song is titled 'Munthiripoovo.’
Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, 'Bhramam' is the Malayalam remake of the 2018 Hindi crime comedy thriller 'Andhadhun', starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.
Prithviraj took to social media to announce the release of the track. He wrote: "Presenting to you the first single from the #Bhramam album -- #Munthiripoovo. This one is pure magic!" Jakes Bejoy has composed, arranged and lent his voice to the song. The lyrics have been penned by B.K. Harinarayan.
The video of the song features Prithviraj along with his co-star Raashi Khanna. It provides a sneak peek at the musical journey that fans can hope from this movie when it starts streaming on October 7. To be released on Amazon Prime Video, the film also has Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana and Mamtha Mohandas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.