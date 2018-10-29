MUMBAI—Actor R. Madhavan's upcoming film "Rocketry - The Nambi Effect," on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan, will release in Hindi, English and Tamil.
Madhavan on Oct. 29 took to Instagram to share a video in which he said: "There are many personal stories in the world you would have heard about and many more you have no clue about. But there are a few stories knowing nothing about which means that you know very little about your nation.
"Nambi Narayanan's story is one such story. Because when you hear this man's story, and see his achievements, then I promise you will never be able to stay silent. 'Rocketry - The Nambi Effect'... For those who don't know will be aware and for those who think they know this will be a revelation."
As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998.
The teaser of the movie will release on Oct. 31, Madhavan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.