MUMBAI — S.S. Rajamouli’s most-awaited directorial, “RRR,” has broken all records by selling its overseas theatrical rights for a whopping Rs. 7 billion (70 crore) in a deal with Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house. The movie’s estimated budget is Rs. 300 crore.
The interesting insight about “RRR” is that the movie’s team has completed the film’s first schedule. A story revolving around freedom fighters in the year 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj, it is a retelling of their lives before they became public figures.
The period action film is being simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. M.M. Kreem scores music for the film that stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with NTR Junior and Ram Charan.
