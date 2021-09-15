MUMBAI — Rajat Bedi will debut as a villain in the Telugu “Ahimsa,” which also marks the debut of Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati and new face Geethika Tiwary. He will be the main villain.
“Ahimsa” is a youth-oriented love story produced by Anandi Art Creations (P. Kiran) and Sri D. Suresh Babu, one of the biggest producers of South India.
Rajat Bedi, who has done close to 50 Hindi films, is now making a comeback. His filmography includes several blockbusters such as “International Khiladi,” “Jodi No. 1,” “Indian,” “Chaalbaaz,” “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy,” “Koi…Mil Gaya,” “Aksar,” “Partner” and other films.
A fighting-fit and raring-to-go Bedi says, “Whenever a new actor or star emerges in Telugu films, the villain has always been given due importance and this time it’s me. And bagging the main villain’s role opposite Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram in a big film directed by Teja-sir is a dream-come-true. Teja-sir believes in working with and launch new talent who are superstars now!”
“I cannot reveal much about Abhiram’s dream debut but I can definitely say that I shall ensure that Abhiram’s fans hate me and yet adore and respect and remember me for being the villain in his debut film. I shall create history in Telugu films with a villain’s role that will stand out as one of the most powerful ever,” claims Rajat Bedi.
Bedi is keen to make a comeback as he sees a major difference in the Indian film industry now. “I always felt incomplete staying away from the Indian film and entertainment industry as this is where I belong! The timing is perfect now – the emergence of multiple platforms such as OTT, cable and satellite television, DTH and online digital formats are coinciding with new talent who are telling different stories and presently them in a daringly different manner.”
“Besides acting, I plan to venture into production and will soon set up a production house in Mumbai,” he says.
Bedi is expected to create an impact in Telugu films, adding to the popular villains in those movies from the Hindi film industry, like Sonu Sood, Mukesh Rishi, Ravi Kishan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashutosh Rana, Sayaji Shinde, Sharad Kelkar and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.