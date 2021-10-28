CHENNAI — Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here Oct. 28 for a routine check up, according to his publicist.
The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for routine checkup.
Earlier in the week, Rajinikanth was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He tweeted Oct. 27 that he had watched his yet to be released movie Annatthe with his grandson.
