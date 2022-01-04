BENGALURU — “Kabali” fever is spreading like wildfire. The film's most recent promotional strategy is a partnership with AirAsia India, which has unveiled its all new re-branded aircraft with a livery dedicated to the Rajinikanth-starrer.
Bearing the image of the superstar from the movie, parts of the aircraft have been painted and stickered with the livery. The aircraft will be flying across the AirAsia India network of destinations spanning Bengaluru, New Delhi, Goa, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam and Kochi.
Fly like a Superstar with us with all-in-fares from as low as RM39! Book now @ https://t.co/wV2cJRr4Gj pic.twitter.com/bd23cc1eyB— AirAsia (@AirAsia) June 27, 2016
The superstar’s fans from across India can get to Bengaluru and fly to Chennai to watch the movie upon its release. i5 has planned a special flight from BLR-MAA to watch the first show of “Kabali” on the day of the movie release.
Extending the “Kabali” fever, AirAsia India has launched a social media contest for fans to post their “Kabali” style video.
The top 10 winners will get to watch the first show of “Kabali” on the day of its release. Three other winners will stand a chance to fly to the locations where the movie was shot in Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok.
Amar Abrol, CEO of AirAsia India, said in a statement: “The ‘Kabali’ fever is getting hotter by the day with fans across the world riding in the Rajini wave! We are delighted to partner with one of the most awaited movies of the year, and we are overwhelmed by the kind reception we’ve received from our guests and fans on the association."
“This special plane is dedicated to Rajini fans across the globe! This is AirAsia’s way of paying a tribute to the one and only superstar in the country,” he added.
Speaking of the various promotions rolled out by AirAsia, Kalaipuli S. Thanu, proprietor of V Creations, said: “It is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that an airline has dedicated an aircraft to a movie. Only a superstar like Rajinikanth demands such popularity and fame, breaking barriers of age and geography.”
