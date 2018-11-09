HYDERABAD—Actor Rana Daggubati on Friday launched the first official poster of actress Tamannaah starrer Telugu film "Next Enti."
"Happy to be launching the first look of 'Next Enti.' All the best..," Daggubati wrote on Instagram while unveiling the first look of the film.
Through the posters, the film is touted to be a romantic entertainer.
Being helmed by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli, "Next Enti" also stars actors Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep in the lead roles.
Talking about his experience working with Tamannah, Kunal, who is making his debut in Telugu film industry, tweeted: "What a pleasure working with you Tamannaah. You made this film and your character come alive like only you could."
Produced by Raina Joshi and Akshai Puri, "Next Enti" is reported to release this December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.