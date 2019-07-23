MUMBAI—Ram Charan Teja recently made his Instagram debut with the handle @alwaysramcharan and with every minute, his Instagram following has been increasing manifold. Teja has been connected to his fans through other platforms and has been posting actively about his projects. Now we will see the actor giving us glimpses of his personal life as well.
As his first-ever post, Teja posted a close-up picture and immediately, the comments started flowing in from industry peers and fans.
The Telugu superstar is currently shooting incessantly for S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” his next big venture featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and Junior NTR as well. He is also involved in the post-production of “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,” a film made under the banner of Konidela Production Company, which has successfully completed the production phase and is scheduled to have multilingual releases (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam) in October 2019.
Teja is one of the most popular and influential actors in the South industry and has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2013. He is the recipient of several awards, including two Filmfare awards, two Nandi Awards, two CineMAA Awards, and two Santosham Best Actor awards.
