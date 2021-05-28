MUMBAI — Topping trending charts and shattering records, Hotstar Specials’ latest crime thriller, “November Story,” has made all the right noise since its release last week.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s and G.M. Kumar’s endearing father-daughter equation as Anuradha and Ganesan has garnered high praise from fans and critics from across the country, not just Tamil viewers. “November Story” is streaming for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
The Tamil series has captured the nation’s attention, with audiences from across India praising the performances, storyline and high production values. The show has found huge national appeal and marks a seminal moment for Tamil digital series in India.
Lauded for its crisp narrative and stellar casting, millions of Indians watched the series over the launch weekend, making it the biggest show of this year on the OTT platform.
Directed by Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group, the 7-episode series is also available in Hindi and Telugu and features Pasupathy, Aruldoss and Vivek Prasanna among others.
Bhatia said, “The overwhelming appreciation and love that we have received from the audiences has been extremely inspiring. It is heartwarming to see how a Tamil web series is being embraced holistically and how the regional content barriers are being overcome in this new age of content consumption. To know that millions watched “November Story” and loved it truly shows how language isn’t a barrier for good content consumption.”
Director Ram Subramanian said, “‘November Story’ has been a dream project for me, and there is no better feeling knowing that many people are enjoying what I envisioned. A team of exceptionally talented actors, dedicated crew, supportive producers who trusted me and my work made my directorial debut come true with each of their valuable contributions. Reaching the screens of millions of viewers across the country is not a simple feat, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP has executed it remarkably once again. My heartiest thanks to each and everyone who watched and made “November Story” a huge success, for that is even more special to me.”
“November Story” is a Tamil crime thriller series. A young ethical hacker, Anuradha, finds her father Ganesan, a crime novel writer suffering from Alzheimer’s, next to the dead body of a woman. As she embarks on a quest to find the truth about the murder, she unveils a series of shocking revelations that no one had expected.
