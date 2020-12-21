HYDERABAD – Telugu star Nani has started shooting for his upcoming film, “Shyam Singha Roy.” Nani posted a picture on Instagram featuring a coffee mug along with the script of the film to make the announcement.
“DAY 1 #ShyamSinghaRoy... Calm before the storm,” he captioned the photo.
Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also features Madonna Sebastian. The shoot will continue till the end of January 2021.
Nani was last seen in the digitally released film, “V,” directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. “V” was Nani’s 25th release.
