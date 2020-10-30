Mumbai – The trailer of the Telugu film, “Gatham,” is out, and it promises a lot of thrills. Written and directed by Kiran Reddy, the film is created by a group of Indian American students and IT professionals.
The story revolves around a young couple on a road trip. Trouble starts when their car breaks down, and a stranger comes to their aid.
“Filmmaking has always been my passion and I am keen to experiment and explore various formats. With ‘Gatham,’ I wanted to take India’s art of storytelling to the next level and introduce something unique for audiences. ‘Gatham’ revolves around a very interesting plot questioning, ‘what if life restarts?’” said Reddy, who is known for making short films like “A Winter To Remember” and “Where Is Ayush?”
The film features Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 6.
