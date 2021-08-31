MUMBAI — RSVP and producer Ronnie Screwvala introduced writer-director Aditya Dhar in 2019’s biggest hit in terms of Return on Investment — “URI: The Surgical Strike.” The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead and the actor hit a high too.
After this, the trio decided to collaborate on the hugely ambitious project, “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and the film was announced pre-lockdown. It progressed at the scripting and prep level and producer Screwvala reportedly spent Rs. 30 crore on research and other basic pre-production expenses in the last two years.
Sara Ali Khan was signed as the female lead, but now comes the shocking news, as first reported by the portal bollywoodhungama.com, that the film, which was to be mounted on a mammoth scale, has been shelved.
The spiraling budgets are said to as much the cause as much as creative differences on the subject (which also accounted for budgetary escalations) between Screwvala and Dhar, who recently wed “URI…”’s leading lady Yami Gautam.
““Ashwathama” has been in the prep stage for over two years now. The team did multiple recces, worked on the entire pre-visualization, did multiple meetings with the VFX team, and got an international action unit on board to train Sara and Vicky,” says the portal, quoting “a source.”
Unlike “URI…,” the producer realized that the moneys he would end up spending would not be recoverable even in non-Covid times and decided to cut his losses. He had a meeting with his investors, actors and director and finally took the tough call of shelving the film.
However, Screwvala loves Aditya Dhar’s work and has asked him to find another script. So watch out for their next collaboration.
