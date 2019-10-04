MUMBAI — For the first time in the history of Indian television, we will witness a show launch in the Pataudi Palace. Star Plus’ “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka” revolves around a young, suave, charming nawab, Aman Junaid Khan (Vikram Singh Chauhan), who is being shadowed by the negative spirit of a ‘Jinn.’ Roshni (Aditi Sharma), who is the daughter of a tawaif (dancing girl), has a positive aura, but will she be able to save Aman from the evil energy of the ‘Jinn’? The show promises to transport the audience to a magical world of a fairy-tale like love story of Aman and Roshni.
With such a swashbuckling nawab coming soon on our television screens, there wouldn’t be a better place to launch the show than in the authentic house of the original nawabs at the Pataudi Palace—home to the late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan (Nawab of Pataudi), wife Sharmila Tagore and now Saif Ali Khan.
The Pataudi Palace, also called Ibrahim Kothi, is a palace of the former ruling Pataudi family in the Pataudi town of Gurgaon district, Haryana. Known for its rich heritage, the Pataudi Palace is one of India’s regal locations.
This holiday home to Saif Ali Khan is spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms, including seven dressing-rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms, and palatial drawing and dining rooms. The property is valued at INR 800 crore.
This palace has been passed down from the last ruling nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan, to his son, the last recognized titular nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan, Saif’s father. The Julia Roberts film “Eat Pray Love,” “Mangal Pandey—The Rising,”, “Veer Zaara,” “Gandhi: My Father” and “Mere Brother ki Dulhan” also used the grand Pataudi Palace as a location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.