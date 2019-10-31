MUMBAI — Actress Sunny Leone has decided not perform in a musical show called "Abhimanyu" after facing defaults in payments.
The show was choreographed and conceptualized by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.
According to a source, "Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the same and the checks have been dishonored."
"This is to bring to notice to all her fans and audience that she would not be performing in 'Abhimanyu'," the source added.
Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from Nov. 8-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.