MUMBAI — Celebrities doing charities are something that has been going on for several years, be it natural calamities that ravage parts of the country or making someone’s life better. Taapsee Pannu has donated a large sum for a Ketto campaign ‘Baby of Manjula’ to save a pre-term baby boy weighing just 650 gram.
Baby of Manjula is battling for his life in the NICU since his premature birth on September 4. After facing several hardships during her pregnancy, Manjula’s baby boy was born in the seventh month of her pregnancy. The doctors had to immediately put the baby on a ventilator in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Motherhood Hospital, Bangalore. They have recommended that for the baby’s recovery he needs to be in the NICU for at least 70 days, which will cost Rs. 15, 00,000.
Kerala-based tea-stall laborer Jijesh’s meager earnings cannot save his baby’s life and Manjula has already lost her baby once in the past and is reeling under immense trauma with the condition of her little one right now. To know more about this campaign, kindly click the below link: https://www.ketto.org/fundraisers/helpbabyofmanjula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.