MUMBAI — Santoshi Maa is revered as the Goddess of satisfaction, love, peace and sacrifice, and &TV’s “Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” highlights her saga once again on screen.
Santoshi Maa is believed to spend most of her time on Earth helping her followers and believers to sail through difficult situations in life. The new show, “Santoshi Maa- Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” is coming soon on &TV.
Showcasing the sacred relationship between Swati, a Santoshi Maa devotee, and the Goddess, the devotional show marks the socio- mythology genre debut for television actress Tanvi Dogra.
Dogra, who has showcased her acting skills earlier on TV, is herself a firm believer in the mystical powers of Santoshi Maa, and observes a fast every Friday. It is believed that through these fasts, if followed religiously for 16 consecutive Fridays, the goddess grants the worshipper any wish.
Dogra says, “I have been a firm believer in Santoshi Maa since childhood, due to which observing a fast every Friday to seek her blessings and divine guidance has been a part of my life. I truly believe if we undertake and observe the fast regularly we will be able to seek her guidance and bring order to disorder in life. Even after having a few concerns for playing the role, my connection with the goddess helped me take it up.”
She adds, “Making a debut in a socio-mythology show brought in its own set of apprehensions, as justifying my character is an extremely difficult challenge for me.”
“Working on a mythological show takes a lot from the artiste in terms of research, connectivity with the character and love for mythology. Swati is a simple girl from a small town of Varanasi, she is well-educated and a firm believer in Santoshi Maa’s divine power. She seeks guidance and divine help from Santoshi Maa to surpass the difficulties that she faces in life.”
