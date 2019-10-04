MUMBAI — A few days ago, the trailer of Milap Zaveri’s “Marjaavaan” was released and we couldn’t help notice that lead actress Tara Sutaria did not have a line of dialogue in the trailer. The young actor later revealed at the trailer launch that her character Zoya is vocally-challenged.
The “Student of the Year 2” actress learned sign language for a few months before she started filming, with coach Sangeeta Gala. “Nowadays, it has become extremely important for actors to completely understand and delve into the characters they’re playing. So, I’m lucky that I could spend those many months learning sign language with Sangeeta ma’am.”
“The experience was amazing because she is a fantastic trainer,” says Sutaria. Gala, in the past, has worked on movies like “Black,” “Guzaarish” and “Barfi.”
Sutaria took the decision “as soon as Milap-sir narrated me the script. The moment he delved inside my character, I knew it would be required of me to learn sign language. And it’s amazing that I could learn it, not just for the film’s scenes but in general too,” she added.
The actress co-stars with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the soon-to-release actioner. ““Marjaavaan” is only my second film, but surely, the best that I could have asked for,” raves Tara. “I am grateful to the makers for casting me in such a challenging and interesting part. I have worked really hard, and I hope people like my performance.”
