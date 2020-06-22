MUMBAI — Star Plus brings forth the authentic portrayal of Sai Baba’s life journey with the telecast of “Sai Baba,” produced by Sagar Arts, the same banner that had made “Ramayana.” The show was originally telecast in 2005.
Sagar directed the serial until his demise, and later his son Moti Sagar took over.
The serial will spread the message, teachings and work of Shirdi Sai Baba, bringing solace to millions of his followers. It has Mukul Nag as Sai Baba. Nag had once said, “Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) asked me just one question before he cast me as Sai Baba. He asked me how I was planning to do this role. I replied, ‘I do my job with full shraddha (devotion), and he said, ‘You are doing this role.’” Nag is one of the brightest lights from the National School of Drama,
Creative writer and director Moti Sagar said, “Our family has been a firm believer in Sai Baba for many years. The thought process behind making the show was the blessings given by Him to my father Ramanand Sagar, my family members and me.”
“We can proudly say that we were the original makers and creators who made a show depicting the life of Sai Baba for an Indian audience in 2005. The tale of Sai Baba will give the audience strength to fight various odds of lives with or without a pandemic. His speeches talk about uplifting humanity and can inspire everyone in today’s day and age. The serial deserves to be seen again and again and I am happy that Star Plus is telecasting the show for its viewers and devotees of Sai Baba during such tough times.”
The 212-episode serial ran as a weekly show from 2005 to 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.