MUMBAI — ZEE5’s franchise “Abhay” earned much praise for its first season. The announcement video for the second season is an early gut-punch to kick-start the hunger games. Kunal Khemu will be essaying the role of Abhay Pratap Singh, who understands a criminal’s mindset.
The video starts with him asserting that the stakes are not only higher but it is his unrequited fight with the demons inside these criminals. There is also a bigger threat that is looming over Abhay this season, for which viewers will have to wait for Season 2!
The promo promises a lot of spine-chilling action and drama. Abhay is testing his limits again and trying to overcome bigger and newer challenges.
The first season received a fantastic response with its high-stake thrills and gritty action. Produced by B.P. Singh’s Firefly Productions and directed by Ken Ghosh, “Abhay 2” will premiere soon. Singh, of course, is the iconic maker of the longest-running crime show on Indian television, “CID.”
