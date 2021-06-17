MUMBAI — Looking to laugh out loud? Here are five fantastic and relatable stand-up comics whose shows you just can’t afford to miss.
For those looking for a dose of entertainment, a rib-tickling stand-up special is just what the doctor ordered. After all, isn’t laughter the best medicine? The best part about these artistes and their sets is that their humor is built around hilarious incidents and moments to which each one of us can relate. With each of their jokes making you laugh out loud in seconds, here are 5 stand-up comics and their acts that will leave you in splits.
Karunesh Talwar — “Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat” / Amazon Prime Video:
Known for his show, “Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai,” popular comedian Karunesh Talwar has come up with another comedy special, “Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat.” The rib-tickling act promises even a roll on the floor in laughter with his dialogue- delivery and punch-lines being on point all the time. The stand-up special sees him talk about the relationships he shares with his parents and girlfriend, and his attempt towards being more self-aware, which makes us compare and relate it to our daily routines.
Kanan Gill — “Keep it Real” / Amazon Prime Video
Known for his sharp wit and brilliant sketches, this comedian has raised the bar and has been recognized as one of the most-popular comedians in India. With his relatable talent of humor, this hilarious comedy special, “Keep it Real,” is a laughter riot that makes us perceive the comedy in real-life situations that we all have been through. He grabs the viewers’ attention by talking about relationships, his driving incompetence, his parents, bovines and a mental documentary in a manner that will bring a smile to your face.
Kenny Sebastian — “The Most Interesting Person in the Room”/ Netflix
The Bengaluru-based comedian, known for his improvisation skills, made his stand-up debut on the Web with this comedy special, wherein he shares some interesting viewpoints on daily life. He talks about his childhood insecurities, school life and failing the expectations set by parents. The stand-up act will take you on a journey inside his head with comical thoughts, stories, opinions and observations.
Aakash Gupta — “Excuse Me Brother” / YouTube
Winner of “Comicstaan Season 2,” Delhi boy Aakash Gupta has won the audience’s hearts with his new and relatable content over the years. His show “Excuse Me Brother” is based on observational humor with a section dedicated to his hometown Delhi. The show is a combination of his feelings and opinions on some random topics.
Vir Das — “Vir Das for India” / Netflix
The first Indian comedian to get recognized for his talent in the field of performing arts, Vir Das is one of the oldest and most popular names in the Indian comedy circuit. Making us ROFL with thousands of comic acts, his latest stand-up special on web is one that you cannot afford to miss.
