MUMBAI— Actress, anchor, Yoga enthusiast, entrepreneur and now a certified pole dancer, Aashka Goradia sure does know to experiment and test new waters.
A household name across India as a face of a premium business channel with her chat show as a finance and investment guru, Goradia is now a part of an ongoing supernatural thriller, “Daayan” on television, in which she will be seen in her glamorous best in nine different avatars.
Starting a promising line of beauty products earlier last year and currently listed among other actresses like Rihanna, Sunny Leone, Kim Kardarshian, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr for celebrity-owned make-up lines, Goradia is the founder of this successful start-up and her love for make-up has given a breather to her staff on the sets of “Daayan.”
Apparently, Goradia has curated her nine looks on the show by herself and does her own make-up on the sets with little to no assistance. She said, “The makers trusted that I would do my own make-up and I couldn’t be happier. Though we paid attention to detail to creating each look with something to stand out, I’ve complete liberty. I do my own make-up. Knowing the love I have for the art, I trust what I have known in years, and I trust my experienced hands. And it’s so much fun to switch between so many different roles.”
She concluded, “Though I have a team to assist me, the make-up you’ll see is all by yours truly. She’s fierce, glamorous, mysterious, and so on, so I’ve tried to add those elements in my make-up.”
