MUMBAI — After a nice role in “Helicopter Eela,” Rashi Mal is back with a short film for ZEE5, “Food For Thought,” a comical feature that involves a social commentary on what is expected of girls in Indian society.
The film is directed by Tania Deohans, known for several award-winning short films. Mal is the protagonist and Deohans’ mother, Abaan Deohans, a veteran actor, plays Mal’s mother.
Says Mal, “My character is of a cardiologist, who is open-minded yet traditional enough to meet the eligible grooms her parents want her to meet. Yet my character stands out as a progressive and strong woman who knows that her career and her life choices need to be respected.”
She added, “It was a wonderful experience and everyone on the set knew each other from before, so it was a very comfortable. It felt like home. The actors are all established and experienced, which is always like a cherry on the top. I got to watch and learn a lot from each one of them.”
Mal said, “It is unfortunate that we are caught unprepared in such an unprecedented situation. But entertainment and art are keeping us sane and helping us sail through. So I am happy that this series, being a comical tale, can serve that purpose. It is a light-hearted film and I am sure it will bring a smile to everyone who watches it.”
Mal currently has two films on her plate and is also working on the release of her first original song as an independent recording artiste.
