MUMBAI—SAB TV’s “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has hooked audiences for over a decade and continues to be one of the longest-running shows. The Neela Telefilms production has attained cult status on the small screen. It spreads social messages in a sugar-coated manner while maintaining its position among the top ten shows in television entertainment.
On the special occasion of completing 2700 episodes successfully, the cast rejoiced with a cake-cutting on the sets. Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita, said, “It feels great that the show has completed 2700 episodes. It is a great achievement, and the credit goes to the entire hard-working team. I am glad that we have become a part of every family. We will continue to entertain our viewers.” But she added that everyone wishes Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, who recently quit the show, should come back. “Nobody can replace Disha as Daya Bhabhi. We all want her to come back in the show. I cannot see anyone else as Daya.”
However, the makers have decided to not wait anymore for the actress, who has been missing from the sitcom since September 2017. Producer Asit Modi told indianexpress.com, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave, and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience that has been waiting for Daya's return. And as it’s said, the show must go on.” He also told “Bombay Times” that no one is bigger than the show and they will now go on with a new face, “because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.”
Vakani was blessed with a baby girl in November 2017 and was on a maternity break.
