MUMBAI — You take a real transgender to play one as you cannot get an actor to do the role, even if it is only a cameo role. You make a film that deals with Article 377 and the LGBTQIA community, supported by United Nations Free and Equal. You also weave the script as a tribute to filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh, who was very vocal about this cause.
And still you make a simple story of a woman (Lillette Dubey) who loves to dance, has been deserted by her husband 17 years back, and is lonely in a huge Kolkata apartment after their grown-up daughter Ritu (Celina Jaitly Haag) goes off and separately with her Muslim boyfriend Usman (Azhar Khan).
Ram Kamal Mukherjee chooses to courageously venture into a simple tale of relationship that is, in no way, simple for the conventional audience, but has the immense dignity of unconditional love and acceptance.
After their live-in relationship is about two years old, Ritu and Usman decide to visit her mother to introduce the latter, who is a free thinker and is fine with Ritu not changing her religion when they choose to marry. And over the dinner-table, just after Ritu has discovered her mother’s poetry in her room that indicates her loneliness, some friction ensues over their past relationship and the equation with Ritu’s father.
And then comes a surprise: her mother has moved on and found love, this time for real, which had never happened with Ritu’s father. And that surprise is a twist that brings in a strange dignity to the tale.
Mukherjee’s script, vis-à-vis the crisp “Cakewalk,” is placid, with not more than a small hint of what is to come, but the revelation is well-engineered. However, what makes “Season’s Greetings” a shade predictable in another way is the rather needless sex scene in the beginning, which seems to be a concession to current web trends and “global” appeal (the film is streaming on ZEE5) but has no link to the storyline, and the rather in-your-face way in which certain details are revealed through the characters’ lines.
The detailing of the servant’s life again serves no purpose (unless there is some hidden symbolism I have missed) other than lengthening the film, which could have been crisper and more effective at 34 rather than 43 minutes.
Apart from this, Mukherjee’s direction shows a distinct improvement over the comparatively clinical treatment of “Cakewalk,” and the Indian feel has increased. He is helped by the evocative music (Sarbani, his wife, has excelled in her vocals, though we cannot follow the words of Rabindranath Tagore).
Pravatendu Mondal’s cinematography sets the mood with its excellence, and for me, the slow but progressively ominous development of the friction at the dining table is the best and most natural part of the film. And yes, a special pat is in order to the writer of the Hindi poem on loneliness.
Celina Jaitly Haag as the ardent Ritu shines, and her expressions—vocal as well as with eyes and body language—show a welcome evolution rather than a rusting that could have been seen, as she was facing the camera after years.
Azhar Khan is just okay, his role uni-dimensional and basic, and obviously, the show is stolen by Lillette Dubey underplaying her character. The servant is almost a film caricature and Shree Ghatak does well in the restricted footage.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Aritra Das & Shailendra Sayanti Kumar
Directed by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Written by: Ranjib Mazumder & Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Music: Shailendra Sayanti Kumar
Starring: Celina Jaitly Haag, Lillette Dubey, Azhar Khan & Shree Ghatak
