MUMBAI — Geared up with an all-celebrity cast, “Vivo V17 Pro presents Bigg Boss” promises to be a journey with knotty twists.
One of India’s biggest reality shows will premiere on Colors Sept. 29 at 9 pm IST and thereafter will be telecast every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. These are India timings as announced at the media-meet.
Flagging off another great season with host Salman Khan, “Bigg Boss” took off at Mumbai’s Metro Car Shed at D.N. Nagar, with Khan arriving in the metro specially decorated with the “Bigg Boss” details and stepping on to terra firma, dancing to live ‘dhols’ and his hit songs.
But like always, all will not be that well in the Bigg Boss House! The twist in the tale will be the emergency chain that will put an abrupt halt to the game mid season, though the entertainment will continue to ensue. The new season will be a power-play and will give viewers, for the first time, the experience of two seasons packed into one. Jostling emotions and combating tasks will make connections stronger and create survivors who will emerge victorious.
The show is produced by Endemol Shine India Pvt. Ltd, and speaking at the launch, Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Over the years, “Bigg Boss” has become a sentiment rather than just a show. From setting a benchmark in disruptive and voyeuristic content to creating the best platform for brand visibility, “Bigg Boss” has instituted itself as a phenomenon. Staying true to our promise of providing differentiated entertainment, the new season will tread beyond the usual and speed up the proceedings by presenting the action of two seasons packed into one.”
Jaipuria added, “To add to the curve ball is our host, Salman Khan, whose association with it for the past 10 years has only added more sheen and charisma to the show. This season we welcome Vivo as our presenting sponsor and Lays as a special partner while Ching’s Chinese, PokerStars.in, BharatPe, Whirlpool and Helo will be associate sponsors.”
Khan said, ““Bigg Boss” to me is like a homecoming. Every year I look forward to another season, meeting newer people and experiencing a gamut of emotions that makes the show so real and believable. This season is inclined to be in fast-forward mode and I’m fully prepared to jump into the bandwagon. I offer my best wishes to all the contestants who are about to go on this roller coaster ride.”
Talking about the format, Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India. said, “Being one of the most popular non-scripted reality shows, we have always given an unconventional spin to “Bigg Boss” making it more appealing. The franchise has not only grown manifold but has also expanded its footprints in various languages and has been entertaining viewers across the board. This year, we have strived to present a concept that connotes speed and promptness that will enhance the drama and entertainment quotient like never before.”
“We have relocated the set from Lonavala to Mumbai for the first time and have given the house a wondrous vibe. We hope the audience gets hooked on to this speedy journey on which they will soon embark.”
Quite obviously, the details of these new aspects as well as the identity of the contestants have been kept secret.
At the launch, special guests were Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Khan and Puja Banerjee. Khan said that the show will be a surprise in its format, but grumbled that the Film City location in Goregaon, Mumbai, would take more travel time through terrible traffic than commuting from his house in Bandra to their past locations in Khandala or Lonavala, hill-stations about 80 kilometers from the city!
