MUMBAI—The new “Kaun Banega Crorepati” Karamveer episode gave out a strong message about hard work, grit and patience. This season, Sony Entertainment Television’s “Kaun Banega Crorepati 10” has seen some very strong individuals, who have single-handedly taken up a cause to help the common man and with a”Never Give Up” attitude and come out victorious.
The viewers saw “Karamveer” Gazi Jalaluddin, who runs two schools by only charging five rupees a month, on the show along with Aamir Khan, who claimed that he would move mountains to help people like Gazi, who proudly supports child education.
Being a poor and underprivileged person, he found out various ways of getting others educated by learning and driving a taxi in Kolkata. He also comes up with various ways of marketing his cause, and some of them have been unique: like by pasting banners and posters on his own taxi.
Host Amitabh Bachchan and Khan were highly impressed with his marketing skills. Khan said, “When I heard Gazi’s story, it touched my heart, and I thought that I should support him. On this special episode, I want to also help the good work Gazi is doing, and everyone watching this show should help him. He is one rare soul who helps hundreds of people when he, in fact, has nothing to spend.”
