MUMBAI — Actress Aanchal Khurana made a wild-card entry in the Aapka Colors’ reality show “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.”
After playing the negative lead in shows like “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke,” “Sarojini,” “Meri Saasu Maa” and “Zindagi Ki Mahek” and last seen in “Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha,” she is on her way to firm up her marriage plans right there in the reality show. Will the actress, who has won a reality show already “Roadies 8” have an upper hand in the race to marry Paras Chhabra? Time will solve this mystery for viewers, especially Aanchal’s fans.
The show, hosted by Gautam Gulati, has had several celeb guests entering either as a host or as a friend. Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shuckla and Jay Bhanushali have entered so far.
“Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Will You Marry Me?)” is an Indian dating reality television series that premiered Feb. 17. The show stars Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who try to find a suitable life partner from among the contestants. The show has a complex format in keeping with such shows worldwide.
