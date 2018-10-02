MUMBAI— The love that shook the very foundation of the Mughal empire, a timeless romance of a young crown prince and a beautiful courtesan – Aapka Colors revives the greatest love story from Mughal history: “Dastaan -E-Mohabbat | Salim Anarkali.”
Salim (Shaheer Sheikh) and the mesmerizing court dancer (“raqqasa”) Anarkali (played by Sonarika Bhadoria) challenged the norm and chose to fight for their love against class barriers. This new magnum opus boasts of an ensemble cast with veteran Shahbaz Khan essaying the role of Akbar, Gurdeep Kohli Punjj as Jodha and Aruna Irani as Hamida Begum.
Piyush Sahdev, Tasneem Sheikh and Parvati Sehgal are also in the cast. Produced by Writers’ Galaxy, the show will air every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm ET and 10:30 pm PT.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, said, “Set against the historical backdrop, the show recounts the epic love story wherein society’s disdain for this forbidden love coupled with his father Akbar’s animosity makes Salim not only a rebel but also ready to relinquish the throne.”
Anirudh Pathak, producer and creator, added, “The show brings in the dynamism of the Mughal era with advanced technology and great creativity, and we are looking forward to give our audience a brilliant cinematic experience. Keeping in mind the grandeur of the show, we have the best team on board.”
Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Salim, said, “Salim is a dream role for any actor. I think the most difficult part is to portray the layers and the pain of the character. He is an extremely complex person, so it is not that simple, but that’s what I like about this role. Being a TV actor, our options are very limited, and I feel very lucky to get this opportunity to play the iconic character of Salim.”
Sonarika Bhadoria, who plays Anarkali, said, “The show will convey the message of love that takes precedence over rules and societal norms. There is a lot of mystique when it comes to depicting a strong character like Anarkali. I’ve been taking Kathak lessons to get the nuances of the character.”
Omung Kumar has created opulent sets over one acre of land that include a lavish darbar, a plush royal bedroom, and an artistic harem to depict different scenes in the show. All the costumes have been carefully crafted under designer Nidhi Yasha’s guidance that best highlights the culture of this period drama. The crew is of over 200 members.
For some reason, this is a timeless love story that is factually not backed by all historical sources in the way it unfolded. Here is a look back at how this has been told and retold over the years:
“Anarkali” (1953)/Super-Hit
“Mughal-E-Azam” (1960)/Super-Hit
“Mughal-E-Azam” (Colorized version in 2004)/Hit
“Mughal-E-Azam” the play (2016)/Super-Hit
