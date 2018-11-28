MUMBAI—The genre is hot, regardless of the medium – stage, screen, television or web. Aapka Colors is strengthening its leadership in this supernatural genre with the launch of “Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara,” a recreation of the Vishakanya folklore that existed from the time of Chandragupta Maurya. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show will premiere Dec. 3 and a media meet was held recently for the same.
A bit of background here: centuries ago Indian rulers trained girls to become assassins, first making them immune to poison and then – by slowly introducing poison into their systems – turning them into human poison. Known for their lethal beauty, they used seduction and allurement to bring empires to their knees.
Historically speaking, mystery abounds around the Vishkanyas. Folklores surrounding their existence have always fascinated viewers across age groups. Adaa Khan plays the title role of Sitaara, who is the daughter of a ‘vishkanya’ and has been deliberately kept away from her mother. Sitaara soon has to choose between good and bad. And that means taking major and disturbing decisions.
The serial is set in Vikralgadh village in Rajasthan. Shilpa Saklani, Sandeep Baswana and Shakti Anand are also in the cast.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “This show has been conceived keeping in mind the new wave of concepts that come with a little element of thrill and keeps viewers on the edge of the seats. Our lead protagonist is torn between love for her mother, who is evil personified, and her own value system, which prevents her from doing anything but good. The viewers will love to see this tussle between sin and virtue and see her choose the path of righteousness, going against the wishes of her mother.”
Producer Rashmi Sharma added, “With ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara,’ a girl who doesn’t know her roots is compelled to choose between her real identity and the one she grew up with. She is an honest rendition of a woman with good upbringing. We’re sure that the audience will enjoy this journey.”
Adaa Khan is thrilled at the opportunity and in love with her character. She thanked the channel and producer for giving her “a chance to awe her fans and viewers with another beautiful narrative.”
