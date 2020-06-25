MUMBAI — Taking the audience on a joy-ride of laughter is the Modern Colony, Kanpur’s neighbor couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, who have a connection not only with each other but also with each other’s better halves! Believing in the thought that the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, Vibhuti and Tiwari are continually trying to impress each other’s wives.
Aasif Sheikh portrays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV’s long-running show, “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai,” and Vibhuti always had different tricks up his sleeve to woo Angoori bhabi, essayed by Shubhangi Atre. But as luck would have it, all his efforts go unnoticed, and he fails miserably every single time. Impressing Angoori is always on top of Vibhuti’s list, and he has left no stone unturned in trying to fulfill it.
Viewers remembers Vibhuti mimicking Mehmood and giving an extra-hysterical twist to the song “Ek Chatur Naar” from “Padosan.” It so happens that when Angoori expresses her desire to learn classical South Indian music, Vibhuti laps up this opportunity and turns into a music teacher, Master Pillai, to get closer to her. But to his dismay, Bhabhiji soon loses interest in music, and his plan fails.
In another episode, Vibhuti’s long-lost uncle breaks the news of him being the king of Nalleshwar kingdom. It makes him extremely happy as his dream to get Angoori’s attention appears attainable. But in no time, he loses this title owing to a misunderstanding, shattering Vibhuti’s hopes once again!
And that is not all: in another episode, Vibhuti stoops to becoming a rag-picker named Darling to buy all her old household items at half the price. He even becomes a juice seller when he finds out about Angoori’s love for fresh juice. But soon Angoori’s husband Tiwari sabotages his business.
Says Sheikh, “I have played close to 250 characters on the show, and I have thoroughly enjoyed every one. I have essayed more than 15 variations of a woman character. There is a lengthy list, but the few characters that have given me an incredibly memorable experience apart from the ones mentioned here is when I played a seductive electrician named Rajaram and the grey-haired Tiwari’s grandmother. The audience has loved and enjoyed watching each character, which is very encouraging and pushes me to keep exploring more and strive to outdo myself, every time.”
Sheikh is all excited and gearing up for the shoot resumption, which will happen soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.