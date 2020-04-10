MUMBAI —The Viral Fever is back with another show ‘Panchayat’ starring the much-loved actor Jitendra Kumar.
Released on April 3, the show is receiving rave reviews for its content, performances and of course for the quirky title song ‘Pasa Phenk’- a quirky and raw track.
Sung by Vivek Hariharan and composed by Anurag Saikia, the song is not only being loved by the audience but also the cast of this show; especially the lead actor Jeetu.
The actor took to his Instagram to appreciate the song and thank Vivek for singing it so brilliantly.
“I received a message from Jitendra last night, thanking me for working on this song. It’s overwhelming to hear words of appreciation from my audience as well as the cast and makers of the show,” stated Vivek.
The singer also threw light on the idea behind this song. “Since the show is based in rural Uttar Pradesh, we wanted to create something that would connect with rural India and yet have a very twisted and modern vibe to it. And fortunately, we managed to bring this out for our audience – a song which is very fresh, fun and high on energy. If you ask me, it was a great learning experience as I got to explore a new side of me. I haven’t done anything like this before.” added Vivek.
‘Panchayat’ is Vivek’s second collaboration with TVF after ‘Tripling’ (Season 1). His songs ‘Amma Puchchadi’ (a Himachali folk) and ‘Mera Sapna’ (from ‘Tripling’ Season 1) were big hits.
