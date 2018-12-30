MUMBAI— Sony SAB is set to up the happiness quotient for viewers with a new dramedy “My Name ijj Lakhan.” Shreyas Talpade plays Lakhan, marking his debut on television.
True to the vision of creating value-driven content that is relatable and uplifting, Sony SAB’s latest offering is an engaging story of a young man trying to reform his ways. Talpade will be the show's protagonist, Lakhan, a goon with a heart of gold.
“Like father, like son” does not always hold true, and Lakhan's ideological differences with his father exemplifies this. Polar opposite in their beliefs, Lakhan's father, Dashrath, believes all that is good in the world, while Lakhan feels that only the tough can survive this bad place. The dramedy follows Lakhan’s journey as he tries to turn a new leaf. Motivated by his new-found mission to mend his ways, he tries to commit good deeds in his own peculiar style, often with comedic results.
The show is expected to air soon in 2019.
