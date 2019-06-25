MUMBAI—Aapka Colors’ most popular and top-rated reality show “Fear Factor-Khatron Ke Khiladi” is soon set for Season 10.
A leading television portal has given the news that Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal, Dharmesh Yelende, Pooja Banerjee, and Kavita Kaushik are already on the show.
The latest addition to the list is the beautiful Adaa Khan, said tellychakkar.com. The actress, who just wrapped up “Sitara,” is said to be in talks with the channel.
For the shoot in Bulgaria, host Rohit Shetty and contestants are expected to fly out in early July.
