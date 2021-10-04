MUMBAI — After his action thriller “Malang,” followed by the success of his streaming series “Ludo,” Aditya Roy Kapur has now stepped into none other than Hrithik Roshan's shoes for an ambitious project.
The actor will headline the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series, “The Night Manager.” Incidentally, there was a buzz of Hrithik Roshan playing the lead in the show, but now Aditya will drive the project.
The Indian adaptation of “The Night Manager” will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. The makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series.
Sandeep Modi, co-director of Ram Madhvani’s Emmy- nominated series, “Aarya,” will helm the show. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year. Preity Zinta is said to be one of the people backing this venture.
Anil Kapoor will play the part essayed by Hugh Laurie in the original. Aditya plays a former army man and night manager at a luxury hotel, who is hired by a government agency in a crackdown operation on an illegal arms racket. Anil plays a character based on Hugh Laurie’s role, an arms dealer who portrays himself as a business magnate.
This is the first web series for both actors, though Kapoor has done the TV series “24.”
