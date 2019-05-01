MUMBAI—Retelling the classic masterpiece “Mahabharata,” story-teller, director and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is in the process of building a huge set in Umargaon, near Mumbai, where his current shows like “RadhaKrishn” and “Chandragupta Maurya” are also being shot.
Touted now as the King of Mythology (as well as history) on television with “Mahabharata,” “Suryaputra Karn, ” “Shani,” “Mahakali,” “RadhaKrishn,” “Chandragupta Maurya,” “Porus” and “Siddharth,” Tewary is working on the set is of Ayodhya, birthplace of Rama and the setting for the serial.
The show revolves around Rama’s sons Luv and Kush, and Tewary shared, “'We have all seen “Ramayana” with the visions of different makers, and this time the story will be told through the eyes of Luv and Kush, something we haven’t seen before on TV. Apart from creating something visually appealing, this show is targeted towards the younger generation, who have heard or read the epic in bits and pieces. It’s a different take, and the setting of the show begins from the birth of Rama’s sons, who were instrumental in bridging the gap between Rama and Sita.”
We, however, still do not get the point of addressing Indian viewers with additional ‘a’s for “RamayanA,” “MahabharatA” and “RamA.” This is something Tewary has never done before.
