MUMBAI—Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s historical drama based on the life of the abandoned and orphaned founder of the Mauryan empire, “Chandragupta Maurya,” went in for a major upheaval with a five-year leap. Faisal Khan stepped into the shoes of child artiste Kartikey Malviya with a fresh face, Dr. Aditi Sanwal, romantically paired opposite him.
Getting closer to his dream of “Akhand Bharat,” with some powerful action sequences spread across two major wars depicted on the show, it will get a breather with some romance on the cards. So it is time for a mother-son reunion and also to witness some chemistry between Chandragupta and Durdhara. In forthcoming episodes, Chandragupta and Moora will also meet again, so loyal viewers can expect more emotional drama to unfold.
There will also be a rather romantic fight sequence between Chandragupta and Durdhara, which will gradually lead to the big revelation of his identity.
