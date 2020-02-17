MUMBAI — The newly-launched Aap Ka Colors show “Barrister Babu” is creating some noise for its path-breaking content and highlighting age-old societal norms still prevalent in certain parts of society.
Akshita Arora, who was last seen in the light-hearted show “Pyaar Ke Papad,” is back with “Barrister Babu.” The 52-year old essays the role of a widow, who challenges the norms of society and skips no chance of going against it.
Arora plays a widowed grandmother to Saudamini, who essays the role of the lead character Pravisht Mishra’s love-interest. Says the actress, “My character is very interesting. I play a widow who does everything that they widows are deprived of. Right from consuming sweets and good food and mixing drinks, I am doing it all. I am really enjoying doing this fun character.”
Arora, who even worked with Rajesh Khanna in the show “Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi,” considers “Barrister Babu” a path-breaker in today's times.
Apart from doing prominent television shows, Arora has worked in Bhojpuri films with the likes of Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Rashami Desai, Krushna Abhishek and Mithun Chakraborty. She has done films and shows in a variety of languages such as Rajasthani, Maithili and Punjabi and was last seen in “Chalk n Duster” in Hindi.
“Barrister Babu” is an Indian social drama television series that premiered Feb. 11 and stars Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra. The story revolves around Bondita Daas, who married Anirudh Roy Choudhary in childhood and how Anirudh fights society for her education and helps make her a barrister.
