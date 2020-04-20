MUMBAI — Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of "Mirzapur" Season Two, says he used to think of himself as a cantankerous person.
Ali treated his fans to a question-answer session on Instagram, where a user praised him by saying: "Your acting is fabulous."
To which, Ali replied: "I thought I was cantankerous. I can live with fabulous."
Another user said: "When expectations run high, small achievements appear like failures."
"May failures never let us be shy, the world was set when risks and standards where set high."
Asked about the release of the second season of "Mirzapur" release, Ali gave a funny reply with a "Game Of Thrones" reference: "The winter is coming."
"Mirzapur,” a crime thriller web series, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Duggal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.