MUMBAI— ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat, one of the platform’s most-anticipated series, has made its comeback in a much more bold, steamy and sensual avatar. Since the time the trailer was dropped, it has created immense buzz for its sensual and seductive content. The series also saw a first-ever promotional peppy item song “Dil Behla Du Tera” starring Scarlett Wilson, Neetha Shetty and Flora Saini, creating waves among listeners. The wait is finally over as “Gandii Baat”’s season 2 starts streaming on the ALTBalaji App.
The first season, “Gandii Baat – Urban Stories From Rural India” (based on true rumors), an #ALTBalaji Original, which was launched last year, was a massive hit, garnering unprecedented views within a day of its launch. In the second season of the much-awaited thriller anthology, the audiences shall witness four risqué theme love stories spiced with steamy and jaw-dropping scenes.
Just like the first, the current season also comes with a power-packed cast with Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Pradeep Duhan, Rahul Jaitley, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari, Nazneen and others.
Saini commented, “There’s going to be twice the fun, hotness and substance. One thing that I’ve absolutely loved is that there’s a strong women-centric message in every episode. Each of these stories have tales where women are fighting back and letting men know that a lady’s love is not to be taken for granted. They do not always succumb to society’s pressure and their demands. I am excited, at the same time nervous, as it is something that I have done for the very first time. I think with bold concepts and strong performances, the series will sure grab a lot of eyeballs.”
The season includes an episode that is a complete winner for those who are confident in their own body and is a sure way to shut body shamers. There is another episode on pre-marital sex and a riveting tale of evil spirits in villages with a sexual touch. And lastly, a tale of deceit and scheming makes for a power-packed quartet in the show’s second season.
As their message goes, “Don’t BLINK your eyes, else you will MISS the MAGIC which “Gandii Baat” season 2 promises to unfold.”
