MUMBAI—Television veteran Varun Badola is now set to return – on the digital screen – with ALTBalaji’s new series titled “Fixerrr.” After a successful run with his performance in his last web show, “Apharan, “ Badola has been cast in a whole new avatar as a big industrialist with a political aspiration. His pivotal role will explore the complications of having a flamboyant gay son, while also having to deal with an affair that is kept under wraps, with a struggling actress.
The actor returns to the Balaji fold – the makers of many of his TV serials. He said, “One is always looking to push the boundaries as a performer, and this character does present the verticals that an actor would be willing to climb. The story has unending layers of suspense and drama, and my character provides one of the layers to the show. It is great to see ALTBalaji expanding their repertoire and coming up with different genres. I am thankful to them for including me in their scheme of things.”
Badola has commenced shooting, and joining him in this project will also be his “Apharan” co-star Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Shabbir Ahluwalia among others. “Fixerrr” is the story of a tainted ATS officer, who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai’s movie mafia and industrialists, only to become a fixer.
