MUMBAI— ALT Balaji has been raising the bar with its line-up of originals that have gripping narratives and unique concepts. Ekta Kapoor and Vaibhav Modi, founder-director of Victor Tango Entertainment Limited, have come together for their next untitled project, based on the backdrop of the Yemen Civil War, 2015. For the first time, Indian audiences will witness the story of one of India’s biggest operations.
This is a story of valor and prompt judgment by men in uniform, who went beyond the call of duty to rescue and evacuate Indian citizens and foreign nationals. Under extraordinary physical and mental pressure, the rescue team made snap decisions that meant difference between life and death. A simple ‘No’ to taking someone on board the ship was like pronouncing a death sentence. A ‘Yes’ to the wrong person could kill them all.
India rescued around 6000 Indians and a similar number of foreign nationals. The Indian response to the crisis was both competent and commendable for the security of its own citizens.
A 10-part military drama, Kapoor and Modi have been working on developing this story for the past year, researching extensively on the events that unfolded and the trials and tribulations of the Indian nationals stuck there.
Kapoor shared, “At ALT Balaji, our constant endeavor is to touch upon concepts and stories that are unique or never told before. The Indian audiences have never seen any story on the Yemen rescue operation, and I am thrilled to present this on ALT Balaji. Vaibhav is a very old friend, and I have full faith in his ability to tell a story which has been waiting to be told. While we announce it today, we have been researching and developing the story since a year now. When two individuals are working closely, it’s important that their ideologies match. Here, we both truly believe in the power of content and want to develop a riveting story that will keep the audiences hooked. This is one ambitious project for us, and we both are working towards creating something incredible.”
