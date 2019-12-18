MUMBAI — ALTBalaji and ZEE5, two of India’s leading homegrown platforms, have imprinted their mark by being the first in the Indian OTT space to create an interactive and engaging virtual reality experience.
Taking innovation a notch higher, the makers have introduced an industry-first Stereoscopic 3D 360 Virtual Reality narrative film at the recent trailer launch event of their horror drama “Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.” The specially-curated 3D VR narrative from the series presented a surreal experience for the audience present.
Each one present was given VR headsets that transported them to the terrifying yet sensual world of Ragini. Experiencing interesting glimpses from the series in an up, close and personal fashion, the 12.12 minute-long VR film offered a spine-chilling experience.
The story begins with Meena Sharma, played by Sunny Leone, going to a villa, and things start to slip out of hand on the first night itself when she senses something is wrong with the place. It also gives a sneak peek into the world of Ragini Shroff, a final year student played by Divya Agarwal. As her closest friend Varsha is getting married, she goes on an all-girls trip with her friends to celebrate a bachelorette weekend.
Sharing his experience, Varun Sood said, “I feel blessed to mark my debut with this popular franchise. ALT Balaji has created a one-of-its-kind VR clip for the series and I am happy that such newer formats are being explored in the OTT space. It was indeed a surreal experience to watch this special VR clip at the launch of the series. I hope my fans and viewers will enjoy this new thing as much as I do.”
Agarwal quipped, “I am elated with the fact that I am playing the lead role in a show that has set a new benchmark in the OTT space by the launch of this clip. I was totally blown away after having experienced this form of technology. It was scary, fun, at the same time very intriguing and I am really proud to be a part of this.”
The new season of India’s most popular horror drama franchise is all set to launch Dec. 18.
