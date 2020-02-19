MUMBAI —The co-creators of “Code M” announced the second season of the web series at the success party of the show Feb. 18.
They also announced filming for “A Married Woman,” a new web series based on a Manju Kapur novel, which commences from March-end. Ekta Kapoor, managing director of ALTBalaji, and Tarun Katial, chief executive officer, ZEE5 India, announced this at the event.
Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Riddhi Dogra (who stars with Monica Dogra in “A Married Woman”), along with Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media, Samar Khan, chief operating officer, Juggernaut Productions and other celebrities like director Akshay Choubey, actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aalekh Kapoor, Kashyap Shangari, Madhurima Roy and Gautam Ahuja were present.
Speaking about the success of “Code M,” Kapoor said: “Samar, Akshay and the team put in the best efforts, walked the thin line between being commercial and yet credible, and did a fantastic job. Congratulations Jennifer, Tanuj and the entire team. ALTBalaji is delighted to extend this partnership with Juggernaut Productions with “A Married Woman” and “Code M”’s second season.”
Commenting on the overwhelming response, Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India, said, “ “Code M” has all the elements of a runaway success and the numbers and love received from fans is testament to that. The strong protagonist and the storytelling are its key success factors. We will continue to satiate India’s appetite for entertainment with interesting subjects like these.”
Thrilled at the success of “Code M,” Samar Khan, COO, Juggernaut Productions, said, “With the influx of digital platforms, content has evolved drastically, especially the stories and formats, leading to a highly competitive and cluttered environment. It’s extremely overwhelming that our first production has hit the right note with the audience.”
Winget, who made her digital debut with the role of Major Monica Mehra in “Code M,” said, “I am both thrilled and humbled at the same time to see the audience’s appreciation. We gave it our best to reel in a gripping show that would get you hooked. Of course, to receive so much love in my very first web series is very encouraging. Needless to say we’re hooked too and I am excitedly diving into my character the second time around. We will be giving it our all. The intensity will only peak, I can promise you that.”
Virwani, who plays Angad Sandhu, shared, “I think my character is a prime example of what one can achieve solely based on mutual trust and faith in each other’s creative vision. The team really let me mix things up and add my own nuances to Angad. It’s fun to be break away from our preconceived notions of what we expect an individual to be based on their choice of career.”
“Also the subject matter of the show was very serious in nature for the most part. I think Angad’s vibe gave the show some levity. It also helped in humanizing an otherwise cut-and- dry Monica to some extent. The response from critics and the audience alike has been overwhelmingly positive and I am excited to take the series and my character's journey ahead.”
