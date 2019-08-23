MUMBAI—ALTBalaji and ZEE5, the two OTT giants, recently announced a content alliance, wherein they will co-create 60+ originals. Following the announcement, the OTT platforms today launched the trailer of two Originals, “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” and “Mission Over Mars (M-O-M).”
These co-created Originals will be available on both platforms, further bolstering their content library. The trailers were launched at a high-octane press conference in the presence of Ekta Kapoor and ZEE5 Programming Head, Aparna Acharekar. Adding a dose of glamour were popular actors from both shows – Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.
Starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi, “Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala” is a story of two aspiring chefs, Nitya and Vikram. The trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but get separated due to circumstances. The trailer successfully builds curiosity among viewers, while momentarily showcasing their recipe of love, which is infused with love from the past and hatred from the present. Their crackling chemistry promises a delicious treat but leaves many questions unanswered. Why do they fall apart? Will they be able to resist attraction?
The series, produced by Doris De and Suhail Zaidi of Linga Bhairavi Devi Productions will see these two iconic faces from the television industry coming together. The show also features Barkha Sengupta, Maninee Mishra, Navniit Nisshan and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.
“Mission Over Mars (M-O-M)” is a fictional adaptation of real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and played pivotal roles in making the mission a success against all odds – the web version of the current super-hit film “Mision Mangal.” The web-series charts out the journey from inception to execution and will be a moving story of the faith and determination of four lady-scientists who overcome insurmountable technical and financial challenges as well as time pressures to mount a successful mission over Mars.
They not just make the whole nation proud, but also placed India ahead of many other countries. In the process, they conquer their own inward imperfections, making for an inspirational story. This series features Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in lead roles, along with veteran actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi in prominent roles. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the web-series is produced by Endemol India.
Ekta Kapoor, joint MD, Balaji Telefilms said at the launch, “Zee and Balaji have been collaborating for close to 25 years. With Zee’s expertise in choosing the best scripts and ALTBalaji’s insights into audience preferences, this is a collaboration based on mutual trust and faith in each other. Having two of the biggest homegrown OTT platforms collaborating to co-create content, we are sure to cover the A to Z(ee) of entertainment genres and cater to all preferences.”
She went on, “And there are no better shows than “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” and “M-O-M” to kick off this collaboration as both are close to my heart! We have been working on ‘M-O-M’ for over three years.”
Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5, said, “With ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’ and ‘Mission Over Mars,’ we take the first step towards strengthening our association with ALTBalaji. 2019 has been a great year so far with us having clocked in some of our biggest successes this year – ‘The Final Call,’ ‘Abhay,’ ‘Kaafir,’ ‘Barot House’ and many more. We believe that both these shows will keep the success run going, as also bring a new set of audience to the platform.”
She went on, “We are seeing a huge uptake among youth for movies and shows that instill pride for the country, and ‘M-O-M’ will be the perfect show for them. Romantic stories told beautifully have always been a winner for Indians, and that assures us that ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’ will also be one. Through this association with ALTBalaji, we believe we will be able to bring a robust portfolio of engaging content to our subscribers the world over.”
On his new digital outing, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’ is a sweet and spicy romantic story that will surely grip the attention of the audience. The show portrays the challenges in a relationship and is beautifully written and shot. We went through special training to prep for the role under the guidance of established chefs, where we tried to pick-up the fine arts of chopping, cooking and arranging. It’s a perfect blend of love and hate topped with drama against the backdrop of food. I really hope the audiences shower their love on us.”
On “Mission Over Mars,” Tanwar said, “I feel proud to be a part of this project and would like to thank Ekta for giving me this opportunity. The web series not only celebrates the tremendous achievement of our nation but also the sheer hard work, grit and determination that these wonderful women scientists put into making it a success. Mona and I have known each other for years and for the first time we got an opportunity to work together. My experience of working with such a wonderful cast and crew was totally amazing and I hope the audience likes me as Nandita Hariprasad.”
With 42 Originals as part of its vast and diverse, multi-genre content library, ALTBalaji continues to entertain the audiences like never before. Shows like “Apharan,” “Home,” “The Test Case,” and others have received adulation and accolades aplenty from across the length and breadth of the country. ZEE5 is India’s fastest growing OTT platform with over 100,000 hours of content. In 2019 itself, it has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform is committed to launching more than 72 Originals by March 2020. It has crossed 50 million gross downloads since launch on PlayStore and had 76.4 million monthly active users globally in June 2019.
Watch the trailers here.
