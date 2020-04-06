MUMBAI — ALTBalaji and ZEE5 unveiled the first look of their “confused dramedy” “Who’s Your Daddy?” featuring the famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, Rahul Dev and Nikhil Bhambhri along with Anveshi Jain, Divinaa Thackur and Kasturi Banerjee.
The dramedy, featuring Dev and Beniwal as a father-son duo, showcases the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and his retired army personnel father who live in Delhi. Based in “Dilwalo ki Dilli” (the Delhi of large-hearted people), they are the coolest family in town. Soggy runs a DVD rental shop and earns a sizeable chunk by renting blue films to boisterous lunching ladies of Delhi’s posh societies.
The show will showcase how Soggy’s father becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down. Amidst this whole chaos, nobody knows the answer to one question, “Soggy Ke Bete Ka Daddy Kaun Hai (Who is the daddy of Soggy’s son)?”
