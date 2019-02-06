MUMBAI—Tusshar and Mallika Sherawat make their digital debut now, with ALTBalaji set to spook and poke the funny bone of their audiences with an all-new horror comedy, “Booo… Sabki Phategi.”
The web-series is based on a group of friends who plan to spend a few nights at a desolated resort managed by a blind caretaker. The group ignores all the paranormal actives taking place in this empty and spooky place that includes a walking ghost Haseena, portrayed by Mallika Sherawat. Things start to take a turn for the worse when members of the group become ghosts after getting killed and start attacking the others.
The stellar cast includes actors known for their impeccable comic timing like Kiku Sharda, Sanjay Mishra and Krushna Abhishek and will be directed by Farhad Samji, who is best known as the co-writer of the “Golmaal” and “Housefull” series and now a director of feature films as well.
Speaking on the announcement of the web-series, director Farhad Samji said, “Tusshar and I go long back, right from the ‘Golmaal’ days. I was very sure that I wanted this cast and I am happy that they are on board.”
Producer Paritosh Painter added, “It is very easy to say it’s a comedy horror but in real they both are different genres and combining the two is a tough job. We are hoping our audience like it. “
On her comeback and venturing into the digital space, Sherawat quipped, “I’m excited to be back in India and this time for my debut web-series. ALTBalaji is India’s leading and most loved OTT platform, and I couldn’t have asked for a better digital debut. It’s a horror comedy, wherein I play a ghost, so expect your funny bone to be tickled while you get spooked out. My look in the show will be very interesting, and I am looking forward to shoot with this wonderful cast.”
Tusshar, who has established himself as one of the best actors in the comedy genre said, “This is my digital debut, and I am really excited to associate with Farhad Samji, who has been my writer for the ‘Golmaal’ series. My character is quite young and has lot of fun elements and will definitely resonate with the youth. I am working with Balaji Telefilms and my sister Ekta after five years, and of course, it’s a wonderful feeling to work with them again. From the stellar cast to the director, everybody is known for their impeccable comic timing. This will be my second horror comedy after ‘Golmaal Again,’ and I am sure this will add another feather in everybody’s cap.”
