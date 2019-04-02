MUMBAI—Adding to its numerous wins, ALTBalaji adds two more esteemed victories to its achievements, establishing the platform as one of the most loved streaming services by audiences.
In the third edition of the prestigious DigiXX 2019, ALTBalaji soared high by winning big among industry peers with two major awards. They walked away with Gold for OTT Platform of the Year and the Bronze in Social Media - OTT Platform for its “Women In Green” campaign from “The Test Case” at the award ceremony organized in New Delhi.
The DIGIXX Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate excellence in Digital Marketing and Advertising. The awards seek to set the industry-wide benchmark in digital engagement.
