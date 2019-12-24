MUMBAI — India’s leading homegrown OTT platform, ALTBalaji, had content and innovation as the two main pillars this year. 2019 witnessed some great work with the platform having launched 23 originals this year alone. ALTBalaji has emerged as the fastest-growing and most talked-about OTT platform in India.
ALTBalaji currently has a strong content library with 53 originals. It has built a legacy of iconic shows and equally powerful sequels like “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2,” “Karle Tu Bhe Mohabbat 3,” “M-O-M: Mission Over Mars,” “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala,” “The Verdict - State vs Nanavati,” “Broken…But Beautiful 2,” “Ragini MMS Returns 2” and more.
For 2020 as well, ALTBalaji has bigger plans. Along with showcasing progressive and path-breaking content, the platform is also associated with a wide talent-pool of topnotch actors, writers and directors, who are expanding the boundaries of entertainment as we have known it so far. Here’s a list of some upcoming shows on ALTBalaji for 2020.
“Gandii Baat Season 4”
With its depiction of some real-life incidents and topics that are often brushed under the carpet, ALTBalaji’s “Gandii Baat” regaled the audience through three seasons. Now, in the New Year, ALTBalaji will launch the fourth season of the popular show with four new episodes.
“Code M”
“Code M” is the story of Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra, played by Jennifer Winget, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open-and-shut case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Army. Winget will be sharing screen space with Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor and Seema Biswas.
“Mentalhood”
“Mentalhood” will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they maneuver their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children. How multitasking becomes a habit and constant worrying and guilt become their nature forms the crux of the show. The series will also mark the digital debut of Karisma Kapoor along with talented other actors Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.
“It Happened in Calcutta”
The series revolves around a young girl, Kusum (Naghma Rizwan) who aspires to become a doctor in the city. She gets into Calcutta Medical College to make her dreams come true. Cupid strikes when she meets the handsome stud of the college, Ronobir (Karan Kkundra) and falls in love with him. The web series is set against the backdrop of the Kolkata of the 1960s and 70s.
“Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3”
After two successful seasons, ALTBalaji will be back with the third season of “Dil Hi Toh Hai,” in which the story will go ahead. After Rithvik’s and Palak’s accident, the show takes a two-year leap. Along with Karan Kkundra and Yogita Bihani, the series will witness a few more additions in the cast.
“Class of 2020”
This is a drama starring Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande that follows the lives of a group of teenagers who share the same classroom every day. The show comes as a sequel to Vikas Gupta’s “Class Of 2017.”
“Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3”
The second season of the romantic drama ended with Ana (Mona Singh) getting to know of Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli)’s and Rohit’s (Ronit Roy) intimate night and then walking out of Rohit’s life. What lies next in the lives of Ana and Rohit. Will things remain the same or will this pair, who loved each other immensely and fought against all odds to be together, be broken?
“MumBhai”
“MumBhai” is an action drama, based on the friendship between a cop and a gangster. The narrative is set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly in the span from the late ‘90s to early 2000. The series will star Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in lead roles.
