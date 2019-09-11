MUMBAI—ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s web series “Mission Over Mars” had a special screening for friends from the industry. The Who’s Who from the industry have expressed their excitement for the series, which is based on the same true story as the recent hit “Mission Mangal.”
The event saw the presence of the star-cast, creators and friends – Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ronit Roy, Sharman Joshi (who featured in “Mission Mangal” as well!), Parth Samthaan, Krystle D’Souza, Erica Fernandes, Kubbra Sait, Vikas Gupta, Elli AvrRam, Riddhi Dogra, Karishma Sharma, Anupriya Goenka, Shilpa Shukla, Farhad Samji and director Vinay Waikul.
The show started streaming from Sept. 10.
